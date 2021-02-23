The Little Foodie: Crunchy, spicy sauce jazzes up range of foods
- By Mariko Jackson, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 7:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
MARIKO JACKSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A homemade chile sauce studded with crunchy fried garlic is an ideal topping for ramen or a salad.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree