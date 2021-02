Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

TAKE IT AND MAKE IT

Freshly made restaurant-level ramen is now a possibility at home, with Cook-At-Home Ramen Kits recently introduced by Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya.

The single-serving kits come with noodles, broth and toppings, such as pork chashu, in four flavors — Tanaka Classic (tonkotsu), Tanaka Tori (chicken), Rich Garlic and Spicy Creamy Vegan (with kale noodles).

Introductory prices through March 14 are $9 per kit and $35 for any four. After that, cost will be $12 and $42.99.

The kits are sold only at the company’s Ala Moana Center location; call 400-0506 to order.

SWEET THOUGHTS FROM A CHOCOLATIER

Erin Kanno Uehara thought it was the end of her business when COVID-19 forced her to temporarily shut down Choco le‘a, her artisanal chocolate shop in Manoa.

With most of her energy exhausted as a full-time mom and teacher to two youngsters, Uehara still found a way to re-open as an online business and started journaling every week about how her Christian faith fueled her to meet each challenge.

It’s all chronicled in her self-published book, “Bringing Peace to Our World, One Chocolate Story at a Time,” which includes 20 heartfelt reflections on living her best life in the middle of a crisis. The “lessons learned” in each entry are meant for moms as well as small-business owners.

The 540-page paperback will be released March 16 to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown, but can be pre-ordered at chocolea.com. Cost is $20.99. Curbside pickup is available Saturday for those ordering chocolates from Uehara’s shop, 2909 Lowrey Ave. Call 371-2234.

BRUNCH SERIES EXPLORES HEALTHY EATING

For the first time in a long while, the Waiwai Collective is hosting a food event, the Hoaka‘ai brunch series that centers on nutritious food and wellness.

The first brunch of the themed monthly series, slated for Saturday, focuses on indigenous foods.

The menu: citrus salad with vegetables and ulu (breadfruit), green curry with kalo (taro) and chickpeas, Voyaging Foods Taro Bar, an Ulu & Kalo Bakery brownie, and an olena (turmeric) and ginger sparkling drink infused with edible flowers and local herbs.

The meal and discussion features Maile Kamasugi of Ulu & Kalo Bakery, Danielle Shemesh of Drink Gazoz and Brynn Foster of Voyaging Foods. Ku‘ulei Perreira-Keawekane will provide entertainment.

Seatings are at 9 and 11:30 a.m., at Arts & Letters Nu‘uanu, 1164 Nuuanu Ave., the collective’s Chinatown space.

For tickets go to eventbrite, 808ne.ws/indigenoushoakaai. Prices range from $70 per person if part of a group to $300 for a Chef’s Table seating for the entire series. There is a virtual (Zoom) takeout option as well, though the deadline for Saturday’s event has passed.

Future brunches:

>> March 21: “Sugar Alternatives” with Kamala Skipper of Kamala Wellness Co.

>> April 17: “Small Kine Bites” with Brynn Foster, Voyaging Foods

>> May 22: “Local Faves” with chef Kealoha Domingo, Nui Kealoha

The collective’s mission is to cultivate community and address contemporary challenges with traditional Hawaiian values. Its locations in Chinatown and Moiliili provide spaces for community, cultural and commercial activities.

Call 892-1813 or email aloha@waiwaicollective.com.