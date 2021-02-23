comscore Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii golf teams win Pearl Collegiate Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii golf teams win Pearl Collegiate Classic

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On the men’s side, UH’s Kotaro Murata shot a final-round, even-par 72 to win the individual title at 5-under 139. As a team, UH won with a 585 total. Hawaii Hilo finished second with a team total of 609. Read more

