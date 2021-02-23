Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii golf teams win Pearl Collegiate Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the men’s side, UH’s Kotaro Murata shot a final-round, even-par 72 to win the individual title at 5-under 139. As a team, UH won with a 585 total. Hawaii Hilo finished second with a team total of 609. Read more

The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s golf teams took team titles at the Pearl Collegiate Classic on Sunday at Pearl Country Club.

On the men’s side, UH’s Kotaro Murata shot a final-round, even-par 72 to win the individual title at 5-under 139. As a team, UH won with a 585 total. Hawaii Hilo finished second with a team total of 609.

UH’s Monica Johnson shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to win the women’s individual title at 5-over 149. Johnson and Zoey Akagi-Bustin led UH to a total of 617, ahead of second-place HPU’s 658.

PWC hoops honors for Hawaii Pod

Hawaii Pacific’s Jacob Foy was selected as the PacWest Conference Hawaii Pod Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 guard scored a career-high 27 points in the Sharks’ (2-6) victory against Chaminade on Feb. 17.

Ally Bates made it an HPU sweep of the weekly awards as the women’s player of the week for the Hawaii Pod.

A 5-foot-9 junior, Bates led the Sharks (9-0, 8-0 PWC) to their 34th win in a row. She scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the 95-37 win against Chaminade on Feb. 17.

Hawaii Pod honors for PWC soccer

Hawaii Pacific’s Austin Stafford received the PacWest Hawaii Pod Men’s Soccer Player of the Week honor on Monday.

The junior scored the game-winning goal in the 106th minute to push HPU (1-0) over Chaminade (0-1) on Saturday. It was the Sharks’ first conference win since Nov. 2019.

Chaminade senior Randi Fontes received the conference’s individual award for women’s soccer on Monday.

The Pearl City alumna scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over HPU.