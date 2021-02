Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Farms of 15 acres or less can be family managed and should continue to receive tax relief for dedicated agricultural use. Strict code enforcement by county and state are essential to curtail abuse. Read more

We provide here a few nuances that need consideration along with a recent editorial: The family farm kuleana is an important island cultural tradition (“The struggle to grow farms,” Star- Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 20).

Whether a farm makes a profit is not an issue. It may be providing a family’s basic subsistence and items for trade.

Small family farms are dotted all over the islands. They protect open space and protect major aquifers from being paved over by subdivisions. They provide island treats in season like avocados, lychees and mangoes to markets. Often a family member has a job in town to supplement the farm’s income. While the state provides the land-use designation, the zoning’s building code enforcement by the counties is often sadly lacking.

Farms of 15 acres or less can be family managed and should continue to receive tax relief for dedicated agricultural use. Strict code enforcement by county and state are essential to curtail abuse.

Jack and Janet Gillmar

Palolo Agricultural District

Don’t relax protocols; keep safe from COVID

When societies follow the protocols, the COVID-19 cases go down. But conspiracy theorists, COVID deniers and slap-happy optimists refuse to cooperate by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings, including during holidays. So the virus took charge.

Now that these super-spreader events are behind us, and most people wear masks and social distance, the number of COVID cases has dropped.

Though we are far from herd immunity, government leaders and others have capitulated to economic and social pressures and can’t wait to change the tier metrics to relax regulations for tourism, eat-in restaurants and bars, group gatherings, team sports, in-class schooling without teacher and staff vaccinations, and so on. The virus is still the elephant in the room and is adapting.

If the government and the people stop doing what works, the virus will win. Will it be worth it?

To change what has been proven to work is like not taking your blood pressure medicine because it works.

Caroll Han

Punchbowl

Same rules for public, private school teams

I viewed with interest a TV report about the high school basketball teams at Kamehameha Schools and Hawaii Baptist Academy (and other private schools) playing exhibition games.

Although I am glad for those players, I do not understand how they are able to play indoor, organized sports in Honolulu’s current reopening tier. There also seems to be a large double standard for public high school sports, which are shut down.

I am sure the argument will be made that these are private institutions and that they’re testing participants. However, neither of these appear to relieve sports teams from following the city’s COVID guidelines — and other things are prohibited on “private” property in the tier structure.

I would like to know what exemption process these schools used, since their players reside in the community just as public-school players do.

David Houff

Salt Lake

Society has outgrown death-penalty killing

Recent calls for restoring the death penalty for horrific and outrageous murderers, or any murderers, are dangerous (“Reinstate death penalty to protect the public,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 19).

Revenge may be a natural tendency, but violence simply fuels more violence, as history demonstrates.

Instead of capital punishment, a life in prison, especially without the possibility of parole if appropriate, allows the murderer to contemplate the crime for many years and possibly regain humanity and help others.

Those who are pro-life ought to be 100% pro-life in every circumstance, including opposing the death penalty and war.

This is the 21st century. Society should be more enlightened and humane, rather than resorting to killing as a solution for anything.

There are better alternatives that are more humane and constructive.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter