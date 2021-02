Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank said it will reopen Monday the Kaimuki branch that was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will be able to complete transactions and receive full service at the branch at 3599 Waialae Ave.

Branch hours will be Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The branch will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily.

For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com.

Green, heath execs to discuss vaccine rollout

Lt. Gov. Josh Green and executives from local health systems will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and health impacts on a Hawaii Economic Association webinar from noon to 1:15 p.m. March 4.

Green also will talk about on-the-ground perspective with Todd Allen, senior vice president and chief quality officer of The Queen’s Health Systems; Melinda Ashton, executive vice president and chief quality officer of Hawaii Pacific Health; and Tarquin Collis, chief of the department of infectious diseases and chief of medical specialties for Kaiser Permanente.

The panel will be moderated by Colin Moore, director and associate professor of the Public Policy Center of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The event presenter will be Lesley Gabrielle Harvey of The Hawaii Business Consultancy.

Tickets can be purchased at heamarch2021.eventbrite.com.

HEA member tickets are $5, nonmembers are $10 and memberships are being offered with a ticket for $40.

Question-and-answer access will be available only to members, as will the subsequent distribution of presentation materials.