Hawaii News

Push to legalize 'magic mushrooms' dies

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

State health officials said that while psilocybin might benefit mental health disorders, the circumstances for safe and effective administration aren't proven, and that the Health Department isn't the appropriate agency to set up treatment centers.

