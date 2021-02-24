comscore Hawaii baseball program leaves 3 behind for season-opening road trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball program leaves 3 behind for season-opening road trip

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The three Rainbow Warriors are in quarantine because of contact-tracing protocol, and will not play in Friday’s opener and Saturday’s doubleheader at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up