comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball senior Rado Parapunov earns national honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball senior Rado Parapunov earns national honor

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov picked up where he left off when the season was canceled last year.

    Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov picked up where he left off when the season was canceled last year.

On Tuesday, Parapunov was celebrated twice. The AVCA named Parapunov as the national player of the week. The Big West named Parapunov as its player of the week, and also chose libero Gage Worsley as defensive player of the week. Read more

