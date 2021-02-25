comscore Editorial: Full deployment for police body cams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Full deployment for police body cams

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Joining other cities in stepping up transparency in law enforcement, the Honolulu Police Department expects to wrap up wide-scale outfitting of its officers with body-worn cameras by late March. Read more

