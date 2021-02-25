comscore Honolulu gyms and restaurants navigate Tier 3 reopening at different paces | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu gyms and restaurants navigate Tier 3 reopening at different paces

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beginning today restaurants can serve parties consisting of up to 10 people from different households. Diners sat in the Cheesecake Factory’s outdoor area Tuesday in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beginning today restaurants can serve parties consisting of up to 10 people from different households. Diners sat in the Cheesecake Factory’s outdoor area Tuesday in Waikiki.

Restaurants and gyms can accommodate more people today, following Oahu’s move to Tier 3 of its reopening plan. However, establishments are handling the loosening of restrictions in different ways. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 additional infections statewide

Scroll Up