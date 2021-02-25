comscore Hawaii Pacific women run win streak to 35 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Pacific women run win streak to 35

Senior Amy Baum scored 19 points and junior Ally Bates added 16 to lead the Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team to its 35th consecutive victory, a 68-49 win over Hawaii Hilo on Wednesday at Vulcan Gymnasium in Hilo.

Baum also had nine rebounds and five assists for the Sharks (10-0, 9-0 Pacific West Conference), ranked second in the D2SIDA poll and fourth in the WBCA Division II poll. Kim Schmelz led UH-Hilo (4-5, 3-5) with 11 points.

Vulcans stay hot with win over Sharks

Sasa Vuksanovic led Hawaii Hilo with 16 points and six rebounds and the Vulcans defeated Hawaii Pacific University 73-66 in Wednesday’s men’s basketball game at Vulcan Gymnasium in Hilo.

Darren Williams finished with 15 points for UH Hilo (8-1, 8-1 PacWest), which won its sixth straight. Rodney Hounshell led HPU (2-7, 2-7) with 16 points.

