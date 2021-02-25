Senior night lacks usual luster for Hawaii men’s basketball team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It will be a senior sendoff like no other when the University of Hawaii basketball team plays host to Long Beach State in the final home games of the 2020-21 regular season on Friday night and Saturday.

Because of the pandemic-related precautions, seniors Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie have never played in front of a UH home crowd nor used the Rainbow Warriors’ locker room in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Jardine and Jean-Marie joined the ’Bows last summer after transferring from Utah Valley and San Diego, respectively.

Despite every team member being tested three times a week for the coronavirus, the coaches wear masks each practice and game. There are cardboard cutouts depicting fans placed in the arena. Although UH’s marching band is not permitted to perform, assistant director Gwen Nakamura volunteers as a floor-wiper during games.

“The Stan Sheriff Center is an awesome facility,” Jardine said. “It’s been a great place to play our games. I can’t imagine what that place would be like with fans. With the fake noise (piped into the empty arena), it gets pretty loud. But I can guarantee that real fans will be much better.”

In pre-pandemic years, seniors would be celebrated with lei, a video presentation and their parting dunk. Fans and family members will not be permitted to attend this weekend nor during the Big West tournament in Las Vegas next month.

“I wish my family could be here because I know they would all be here if they could,” Jardine said. “I wish we could have fans. But I’m trying to control what I can control and make the most of it.”

The NCAA has implemented a clause that enables players to repeat this year’s class standings next year. Wing player Samuta Avea, who opted out of this season, has indicated he would return as a fifth-year senior in 2021-22. UH coach Eran Ganot said Jardine and Jean-Marie likely will decide their futures after the season. There has been little down time for the ’Bows, who have played 14 games in seven consecutive weekends without a break.

“We’re really focused on today,” Ganot said, “and enjoying the moment. And grinding.”

Ganot has emphasized improved defense on transitions and opponents’ 3-point attempts. Both areas contributed to Cal State Northridge’s comebacks last weekend.

For the 6-foot-7 Jardine, who has defended the four and five, that remains maintaining his vocal presence. In addition to his scoring and play-making, Jardine had been key in calling out defensive assignments and providing energetic leadership.

“For me defensively, I’ve seen myself slip off a little bit in my talking and my energy and my urgency, which is something I’ve always prided myself in,” Jardine said. “It’s something I have to do better. Whether I’m guarding the four or whether I slide over to the five, I’ve got to be more physical. I have to (box out) every time a shot goes up. I have to get rebounds. I have to be a better communicator, make sure in transition I can anchor that transition defense with my talk and coordinating where players should be. It’s extremely important that I do that so other players can feed off me and my talk.”

Jardine leads the ’Bows in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.8).

—

Big West men’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena

Long Beach State (5-7, 4-4 BWC) vs. Hawaii (8-8, 6-8)

>> When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports