Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. >> Maui County posted the largest seven-day positivity rate Wednesday, which is also when Sandy Baz, managing director, made remarks for a story about Maui County as a COVID-19 hot spot. The days were inaccurate in a story on Page B1 Thursday. >> A headline in the business briefs on B4 Thursday misspelled the name of First Hawaiian Bank's Kaimuki branch, which will reopen Monday.