Vaccination priorities hurt 65-plus group

As a 68-year-old in one of the highest-risk categories for COVID-19 complications, I was very disappointed to learn that, according to state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, I can be put in a group of half a million others in Group 1C (“More coronavirus vaccines on the way to Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 23).

This, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to prioritize inoculations for those 65 and older. How is that following the science?

Maybe I’ll get the vaccine in May at this rate.

Craig Meyers

Aiea

Young, healthy getting vaccine before elders

What’s going on with the vaccines? Employees at The Pig and the Lady restaurant got vaccinated at Kaiser, as they were deemed essential workers, while those of us 65 and older have to wait. Also, nearly everyone at the state Capitol got their vaccines, while the Capitol is locked down and meetings are held via Zoom.

The mainland has been vaccinating 65 and older people for weeks. If the state Department of Health is claiming that it doesn’t have enough vaccines, either fight for our fair share or stop giving them out to the young and healthy. Shame on the state.

Randy Havre

Kahaluu

Herd immunity and misconceptions

Herd immunity is a phenomenon that demands clarification.

For example, we currently are experiencing decreases in both the incidence and human deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet approximately only 10% of the U.S. population has been immunized.

Authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci have expressed specific percentages (about 85%) as targets for the level of vaccine immunizations to achieve herd immunity. Whatever the number, it should not be viewed as a light switch that turns on herd immunity.

Rather, various levels of herd immunity start with the earliest immunizations and increase proportionally with the total number of immunizations. Upon reaching a target number, as Fauci indicated, you have theoretically arrived at the point of no viral transmission.

Viewed in this context, every immunization counts and reduces the degree of viral transmission. We may be seeing the early effects of herd immunity in the current data even though a very small percentage of the population has been immunized. Public health officials should be explaining herd immunity to the citizens as the reason why everyone should receive vaccinations.

Edward W. Voss

Hawaii Kai

Aloha Stadium unsafe, should be replaced

Regarding Aloha Stadium, Melvin Partido Sr. said, “Despite the cost, repair it. But don’t tear it down” (“Old stadiums hold precious memories,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 15). Gov. David Ige thinks we should repair it also.

My parents owned a Ford Ranger pickup with a camper shell. I have fond memories of that truck with my ex-girlfriend. After time, rust was eating away at it. One of the doors was rusting off its hinges. We bought another truck.

We could have repaired it. But at what point will the underlying rust make the truck unsafe and a danger to others?

When the stadium authority says there are safety issues, this warning should be heeded. Imagine if they did repairs, but the stadium collapsed anyway, killing and injuring people. Hawaii would look foolish.

I have fond memories of Aloha Stadium, too, like memories of that truck. In the end it was replaced in the name of safety.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Legislature must act to curb teen vaping

Mahalo for your support on common-sense e-cigarettes regulation (“Tighter controls needed for e-cigs,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 19).

It is critical that the Legislature act now to address the youth vaping crisis in a comprehensive way. Kids who vape are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

As a mother and teacher, I am deeply concerned at the rate our keiki are becoming addicted to nicotine through vaping. More than a third of high schoolers regularly vape now, which is double the rate it was just two years ago. We need to stop selling candy flavors like Unicorn Poop and Banana Ice, tax e-cigarettes like other tobacco products, and make them harder to buy.

While Senate Bill 63 was the best bill out there, unfortunately, it’s already dead. I am now supporting SB 1147, House Bill 476 and HB 598 with the hopes that our legislators will take action to prevent more of our kids from becoming addicted to these harmful products.

Christine Russo

Ewa Beach

Kenji Price sets worthy example for youth

Reading the commentary by Kenji Price (“With thanks to law enforcers, and inspiration to keiki,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 21), I am struck by the grace and humility with which he is leaving his office. No partisanship, no recriminations, no blaming others, no hanging on for dear life — just giving credit where credit is due and providing inspiration for young people to follow.

He is setting a worthy example to follow for any politician currently in office or contemplating public office. If Price ever runs for office, I will vote for him in a heartbeat, regardless of his party affiliation.

Brigitte Visser

Kaneohe

Reduce corporate influence on elections

Your recent article, “Biden rallies public to pressure Republicans on coronavirus aid” (Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 16), mentions that negotiations over the size and scope of the bill, already weeks underway, are still ongoing.

To understand why, we must recognize a powerful third negotiator: political donors, who have made clear that relief for Americans is not their priority. The same corporate contributors who received massive bailouts last March now want Congress to send smaller checks to fewer people.

COVID’s economic devastation hit Hawaii hard. Every dollar that donors want cut from our aid is one less dollar to feed our families. Fortunately, a resolution addressing exorbitant spending on political campaigns is being introduced in the Legislature. The Free and Fair Elections Resolution would help tackle the corrupting influence of big money in government. Hawaii’s representatives should work for us, not their largest donors. Please call your representative and urge their support.

Nadia Alves

Downtown Honolulu

