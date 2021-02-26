comscore University of Hawaii wants greater say in new stadium project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii wants greater say in new stadium project

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

As companion bills to bolster the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District advanced through the Legislature this week, the University of Hawaii has stepped up its campaign to gain a larger voice in the facility’s future. Read more

