Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii’s plans for on-campus football finds an ally in Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

As somebody who has known the University of Hawaii’s lower campus from the days when the “quarry” resembled something out of Fred Flintstone, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi must have an inkling of the challenges UH faces in trying to slap together an on-campus football facility on the fly.

“I spent a lot of years of my life in that ‘quarry’ as a player (1965-66), coaching (1972-76) and whatever else,” Blangiardi said.

He said he used to live on Kolo Place, not much more than a sky punt or two (the barrier of H-1 not withstanding) from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, where the Rainbow Warriors have said they will play their six home games this season.

So when UH officials asked if they could trek down to Honolulu Hale to talk about their plans and needs, Blangiardi said thanks, but he preferred to return to campus for the meeting and a look-see around instead.

What he saw apparently galvanized a resolve to lend his alma mater a much needed helping hand in its venture.

On Jan. 11 UH announced plans to play on campus when the home season begins Sept. 4 against Portland State, leaving its only NCAA Division I football home of the past 46 seasons to rust in peace out in Halawa.

In meeting with head coach Todd Graham and athletic director David Matlin, Blangiardi said, “I told them I would do anything and everything that I possibly could for what they required from the city to make sure that all lights are green.”

Blangiardi said, “I want the city to be a partner in this. I want to help facilitate their efforts because there is so much at stake for the UH football program, for the university and the community.”

After what UH faced in pursuing the permits for the operation of what became the 10,300-seat Stan Sheriff Center, a bureaucratic boost would be no small favor.

For this endeavor UH has come up with a preliminary price estimate of $6 million in an attempt to retrofit Ching Field to something approaching Division I standards that keeps the NCAA and Mountain West Conference off its back all the while preventing liability suits and entertaining gatherings of up to 10,000.

And, that’s likely just to be starters, Year One of what could be an extended three, four or more season stay. UH Board of Regents chairman Benjamin Kudo, someone familiar with construction and government and not given to overstatement, might be right in predicting, “I would think that eight to 10 years is probably a more realistic range as to when (the new ) stadium would be completed.”

The infrastructure needs in terms of power, water and waste alone are daunting. Then, there is a press box that must be significantly expanded and vastly upgraded to accommodate not only the media partners who ante up for TV and radio rights but MWC video replay officials, coaches’ boxes, restrooms and more.

Not to mention TV-quality lighting, message boards and a sound system that won’t make fans miss even the antiquated Aloha Stadium system.

Then there’s locker rooms for the officials and visiting teams. Unlike the way things were in some of Blangiardi’s Honolulu Stadium days, visiting teams probably won’t be willing to change and shower at their hotels.

Undaunted, Blangiardi said, “I don’t know what they need (from the city) yet, but…I want the city to be a partner in this.”

As the days to kickoff approach, UH can surely use all the help it can get. Especially from the corridors of power.

