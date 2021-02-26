No. 2 Hawaii Pacific extends win streak to 36

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The second-ranked Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 36 games with a 76-61 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Thursday in Hilo.

The Sharks (11-0, 10-0 PacWest) were led by Amy Baum’s 21 points, including a program-record 14-for-14 performance from the free-throw line. Mandy Kawaha and Jenna Waki had 12 points apiece for the Vulcans (4-7, 4-6).

>> On the men’s side, the Vulcans defeated the Sharks 65-43 in Hilo. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored a career-high 26 points for the Vulcans (9-1), who won their seventh straight game. Colton Martin led the Sharks (2-8) with 14 points.