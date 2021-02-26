comscore No. 2 Hawaii Pacific extends win streak to 36 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

No. 2 Hawaii Pacific extends win streak to 36

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The second-ranked Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 36 games with a 76-61 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Thursday in Hilo. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2021

Scroll Up