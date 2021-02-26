Hawaii Beat | Sports No. 2 Hawaii Pacific extends win streak to 36 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The second-ranked Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 36 games with a 76-61 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Thursday in Hilo. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The second-ranked Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 36 games with a 76-61 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Thursday in Hilo. The Sharks (11-0, 10-0 PacWest) were led by Amy Baum’s 21 points, including a program-record 14-for-14 performance from the free-throw line. Mandy Kawaha and Jenna Waki had 12 points apiece for the Vulcans (4-7, 4-6). >> On the men’s side, the Vulcans defeated the Sharks 65-43 in Hilo. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored a career-high 26 points for the Vulcans (9-1), who won their seventh straight game. Colton Martin led the Sharks (2-8) with 14 points. Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2021