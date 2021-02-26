University of Hawaii baseball team’s road trip is a homecoming for shortstop Kole Kaler

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It will be a reunion for shortstop Kole Kaler when the Hawaii baseball team opens its season against Arizona State today at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Kaler grew up in Queen Creek, Ariz., a 39-mile drive from Phoenix. For this nonconference series, which concludes with Saturday’s doubleheader, a limited number of family members will be allowed to attend at the Oakland A’s former spring-training site.

But for Kaler, playing in Arizona — or anywhere — is fulfilling for the self-styled baseball enthusiast.

“My parents always wanted me to be passionate about something, and I’m definitely passionate about the game of baseball,” Kaler said. “It’s what I want to do with my life. Hopefully, I can continue to do it as long as I can. I’m extremely passionate about the game.”

UH coach Mike Trapasso said Kaler’s enthusiastic attitude and versatility were noticeable during the fall of his sophomore year at South Mountain Community College. At the time, Kaler was a second baseman. But when the starting shortstop suffered an injury in the Cougars’ fifth game, Kaler moved across the bag.

“You can put Kole at second base, and he’d be an elite second baseman,” Trapasso said. “He’s just an elite middle infielder. He can play anywhere on the field, and do it well.”

And joyfully.

“We ask a lot of our guys,” Trapasso said. “Baseball is a game (that) if you don’t embrace the grind, then you’re not going to have success, and you’re going to burn out. Baseball is a game you play or practice every day. In the fall, we ask a lot of our kids with morning weights, class, and then practice, and then study hall. If you don’t choose joy and embrace the grind, you’re not going to have fun. And if you’re not having fun, why are we doing this? Kole has fun.”

In the abbreviated 2020 season, Kaler hit .407 while leading the ’Bows in hits (24), doubles (9), triples (3), RBIs (17) and slugging (.661). He hit .533 with runners on base, .545 leading off innings, and .857 with a runner on third and less than two outs. He committed one error in 78 chances.

Trapasso said Kaler emerged as the ’Bows’ leader. “He has that ability to connect with guys on a personal level,” Trapasso said. “It’s a very positive way that he leads. That’s something he’s blessed with, that kind of approach he takes to everything.”

The ’Bows enter with an experienced lineup and starting pitching. Adam Fogel has fully recovered from a shoulder injury suffered in the 10th game of the 2019 season, and will open in center field.

Aaron Davenport will be UH’s starting pitcher today, and Cade Halemanu will start in Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader. Logan Pouelsen, who is UH’s No. 3 starter, will not play in the series because of tenderness in his right (pitching) arm.

College baseball

At Phoenix, Ariz.

Hawaii (0-0) at Arizona State (2-1)

>> When: Today, 3:35 p.m., Saturday (doubleheader), 11:05 a.m., 3:35 p.m.

>> Radio: Today, 1500-AM; Saturday, 1420-AM/92.7-FM (game 1), 1500-AM (game 2)