Report recommends no salary increases for Honolulu’s top officials

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The mayor and City Council members won’t be getting salary increases, according to a report presented by a group within the Honolulu Salary Commission. Read more

The mayor and City Council members won’t be getting salary increases, according to a report presented by a group within the Honolulu Salary Commission.

The commission is responsible for setting the salaries of Honolulu’s top officials, ranging from the mayor to deputy department heads.

The commission’s Permitted Interaction Group, which consists of three of the commissioners, was tasked with analyzing the consumer price index and historical salary adjustments to make a recommendation Friday to the full commission.

PIG member David Hayakawa delivered the group’s findings.

“It is the 2021 PIG’s recommendation that no salary increases be granted to any appointee whose salary is determined by the salary commission effective July 1, 2021,” he said.

Sluggish negotiations between public workers and city and state government over collective bargaining agreements that are set to expire June 30 were among the reasons for keeping salaries the same.

“Negotiations have been slow, as the state’s financial ability to pay is uncertain at this time,” Ha­yakawa said.

None of the officials whose salaries are controlled by the commission received raises in 2020, although a 3% increase was being considered.

The mayor’s position last received a 3.5% increase in 2019, bringing its current salary to $186,432.

However, the highest-paid position controlled by the commission is the city medical examiner, at $310,200 a year.

In 2020 the state Legislature passed a law that prohibits mayors and the governor from generating income outside of public office starting Nov. 2, 2022.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s financial disclosure statement showed he retired from Gray Media, where he earned between $200,000 and $300,000, to run for mayor in 2020. He listed no other income for himself and between $25,000 and $49,999 in rental income for his spouse.

The commission is expected to hold a public hearing March 9 on adjusting salaries.