Amemiya named executive director of CPB Foundation

Central Pacific Bank Foundation has appointed Honolulu mayoral finalist Keith Amemiya as its executive director. Amemiya will manage strategic planning, programs and operations for the foundation.

Amemiya, who has executive leadership experience in both the public and private sector, was senior vice president of Island Holdings Inc. prior to his candidacy for mayor. Island Holdings is the parent company of Island Insurance, Atlas Insurance Agency, Tradewind Capital Group, IC International and Pacxa.

He also previously served as executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association. Amemiya earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and received his Juris Doctor degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

“Keith brings a wealth of knowledge, relationships and experience to CPB Foundation,” said Catherine Ngo, chairwoman of the foundation. “His leadership is proving invaluable to hit the ground running, forging a bright path forward beyond the current pandemic and continuing our mission of supporting Hawaii communities.”

As one of Amemiya’s first actions as executive director, the CPB Foundation awarded The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian &Pacific Islands Division a $100,000 grant to support its Addiction Treatment Services program in Nuuanu. The ATS program is a 66-bed licensed and accredited residential treatment facility for men and women offering confidential assessment, individualized treatment planning, private one-to-one counseling, group counseling sessions, cognitive restructuring, family education and counseling, alcohol and drug education, life skills seminars, HIV prevention and education, 12-step support services, drug testing, professionally prepared meals and continuing care.

“In 2020, ATS served 1,030 men and women, down from the previous year due to fewer available beds caused by critical funding cuts and COVID-related regulations,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader, The Salvation Army Hawaiian &Pacific Islands Division. “CPB Foundation’s support allows us to provide a comprehensive continuum of substance abuse treatment services for those in our community most in need. We are grateful for their assistance.”

Amemiya said he’s been involved in several projects to address homelessness through the years.

“Especially during these difficult economic times, it’s critical that they have the resources needed to continue their important work in helping people get back on their feet,” Amemiya said.

The CPB Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Central Pacific Bank.