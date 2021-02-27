Hawaiian tops in punctuality for the 17th consecutive year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines had the nation’s top on-time performance in 2020 for the 17th consecutive year with 87.5% of its flights arriving on time, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The state’s largest carrier began its streak in 2004.

Delta Air Lines was second at 87.2%, followed by Spirit Airlines at 86.6%. Allegiant Air was last among the 10 listed carriers at 71.3%. The national average was 79%.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team members for overcoming the most challenging year in our industry’s history to ensure our guests continued to enjoy our leading on-time reliability,” Hawaiian President and CEO Peter Ingram said.

Hawaiian operated a reduced flight network and suspended most of its international routes in 2020 as a result of suppressed demand and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the airline has gradually resumed nonstop service connecting the islands with 16 U.S. gateway cities, and restarted flights between Honolulu and Japan and South Korea.

In March and April, Hawaiian will launch four new North America routes, including nonstop service between Honolulu and Austin, Texas; Ontario, Calif.; and Orlando, Fla., as well as daily nonstop service between Long Beach, Calif., and Maui.