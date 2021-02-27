comscore Health agency expects vaccine supply to ramp up sharply for military | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Health agency expects vaccine supply to ramp up sharply for military

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The director of the Defense Health Agency acknowledged Friday that about one-third of service members still don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he expects that to change with much greater acceptance to come. Read more

