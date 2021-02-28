comscore Column: Public workers keep Hawaii’s economy going | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Public workers keep Hawaii’s economy going

  • By Liz Ho and Wilbert Holck
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

In trying times, it’s tempting to cut government spending. But eliminating or curtailing essential services has devastating impacts on the public. It may seem counterintuitive, but this is the time to invest in services that support the community to accelerate economic recovery. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Charging for rescues on Hawaii’s trails

Scroll Up