Column: Save viewing platform atop Koko Crater | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Save viewing platform atop Koko Crater

  • By Dave Nixon
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hikers made their way along the tracks at Koko Head last month.

    Hikers made their way along the tracks at Koko Head last month.

For the second time in a year, the City and County of Honolulu is attempting to secretly launch a project to demolish the viewing platform from the summit of Koko Crater. Read more

