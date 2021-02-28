K-Drama: Ru Ri must create menu by herself on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 7

6:40 p.m. today

To stop Tae Yang from winning the competition, Sun Young locks him in a freezer. Ru Ri is put in a situation to develop a new menu by herself.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. today

Ru Ri tells her father that she has no intention of marrying Mok Sin. Young Hye blows up, releasing her pent-up anger.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 127-129

(Special extended length, finale)

7:15 p.m. Monday

Se-hee changes her mind and apologizes to Soon-nam. Se-jong waits for Se-hee’s letters to no avail. Hwa-ran blurts out the truth. Soon-nam and Doo-mul’s wedding ceremony is interrupted by an uninvited guest. Will they finally live happily ever after at Jukhyunjae?

“Murder at Haneuljae”

(Drama special)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

As a war-torn country recovers, life is difficult. An unlikely relationship develops between strangers as they try to overcome devastation left by the war.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

The miscarriage has driven Ji-eun over the edge and she wants nothing to do with Se-hoon. Meanwhile, Sang-beom frames Se-hoon for embezzlement to force him into annulling the marriage. To help cope with the miscarriage, Ji-eun prepares to leave for China on a business trip. Se-hoon is under investigation by the district attorney. Hyun-min approaches Se-hoon with a deal to annul the marriage in exchange for freedom.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sang-beom is determined to keep Se-hoon in custody for embezzlement, but when Ji-eun finds out she runs to meet him. Ten years pass and after becoming a successful businessman, Se-hoon returns to Korea with Mi-ran at the same time Jung-min does. Meanwhile, Ji-eun works as a helper after her dad died.

“W”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Friday

Soo-bong starts to believe Yeon-joo’s story and tells her there must be a way to get back into the webtoon world. At that very moment, Yeon-joo gets pulled into the webtoon world where Kang Chul takes her back to his penthouse. He drills her with questions only to be disappointed by her answers.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Kang Chul tells Hyun-seok that Yeon-joo is the only person who can unlock secrets to his life. Yeon-joo ends up in a police detention center because of So-hee. Kang Chul prods Yeon-joo to answer his question if she wants to go back.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.