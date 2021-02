Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“This Is Your Time”

By Ruby Bridges

Civil-rights activist Ruby Bridges who, at age 6, was the first African American to integrate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, shares her story, offering a powerful call to action for today’s young readers. Ages 9-13

“Every Body Looking”

By Candice Iloh

A mixed-heritage dancer’s coming of age within the African diaspora is shaped by abuse at the hands of a cousin, her mom’s descent into addiction, and her dad’s efforts to create a Nigerian-inspired home in America. Written in verse, this book is a Michael L. Printz Award honoree. Ages 14 and up.