Pandemic produce: Food insecurity concerns give rise to edible gardens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pandemic produce: Food insecurity concerns give rise to edible gardens

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lauri Madanay, left, and Fran Butera work in Madanay’s home garden. Butera, of Foodscapes Hawaii, is a landscaper who designed the edible garden.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chance Correa of Malama Aina Landscapes designed an edible garden for his client Asaiah Scott in Kailua. The garden was created just last fall during the pandemic and is already bearing lots of edibles.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lauri Madanay shows off her edible garden in her Wailupe home. For Mada­nay, who works for the CDC, this is a “relaxation” garden as well as an edible garden.

When COVID-19 hit last year, Lauri Madanay, a retired nurse, decided to focus her skills on the pandemic and contracted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. But by September, she felt “inundated with COVID.” Read more

