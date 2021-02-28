Reviews positive for Oahu’s drive-in theaters
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY SHANE CURTIS
Aloha Drive-In Movies offers the old-fashioned drive-in experience in the parking lot of Ala Moana Center.
-
COURTESY SHANE CURTIS
Actor Amy Hill of “Magnum P.I.” takes in a movie screened by Aloha Drive-In Movies at Ala Moana Center recently.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree