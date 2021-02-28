comscore Reviews positive for Oahu’s drive-in theaters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Reviews positive for Oahu’s drive-in theaters

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SHANE CURTIS Aloha Drive-In Movies offers the old-fashioned drive-in experience in the parking lot of Ala Moana Center.

    COURTESY SHANE CURTIS

    Aloha Drive-In Movies offers the old-fashioned drive-in experience in the parking lot of Ala Moana Center.

  • COURTESY SHANE CURTIS Actor Amy Hill of “Magnum P.I.” takes in a movie screened by Aloha Drive-In Movies at Ala Moana Center recently.

    COURTESY SHANE CURTIS

    Actor Amy Hill of “Magnum P.I.” takes in a movie screened by Aloha Drive-In Movies at Ala Moana Center recently.

Bundle up in the car, clean the windshield and head over to Ala Moana Center on Friday and Saturday evening for some good old-fashioned fun. Or throw a couch into the back of the pickup and come on over. Drive-in movies are continuing through March. Read more

Previous Story
New NBC comedy ‘Young Rock’ chronicles Dwayne Johnson on his journey to adulthood and stardom

Scroll Up