Bills would ban no-knock warrants in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills would ban no-knock warrants in Hawaii

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill Wednesday that would ban no-knock warrants, which allow police officers — plainclothes or in uniform — to enter a premises unannounced. Read more

Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 106 additional COVID-19 infections; Higher case count blamed on Maui lab reporting issues
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 25 – Jan. 29, 2021

