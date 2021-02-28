Vital Statistics: Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 19-25
>> Charles Moanalihaikawoakele Akana III and Lynda Gayle Tanaka
>> Alexander Amoy III and Anela Kalaiakamanu Pablo
>> Ashlee Gayle Anderson and Jacob Shane Shankland
>> Alison Shirley Babb and Zackary Joseph Stanz
>> Kaleb Andre Harrison Barton and Isabella Elaine Frost-Diffie
>> Zachary Allen Bushong and Nancy Yudith De Leon Beltran
>> Darryn James Fisher and Lindsey Ululani Akasaki
>> Yuki Fukuda and Alejandro Omar Alvarado
>> Kristina Hokunaniliilii Garcia and Austin Vince Blanza Salcedo
>> Jasmine Lashayne Gibson and Tony Orlandus Cross
>> Leah Sayoko Hashimoto and Duke Isaac Kaimana Bukoski
>> Cherie Lehuanani Herron and Robert Ernest Whitworth Jr.
>> Caleb Joel Holley and Katia America Rosales Gomez
>> Melia Kamakawiwoole Iwamoto and Deveraux Kolosefilo Palemia Talagi
>> Gerald Edward Johnson and Mardonia Pahed Apuya
>> Wayne Kaiwi and Sherry Kehau Pokakaa
>> Esther Young Hwa Kim and Jason Jae Hoon Chung
>> John-Robert Kiszka and Chelsea Marie Fontes
>> Kimberly Misao Kitamura and Victor Hsing Ming Tran
>> Jeffery Lajkan and Cindy Price
>> Camille Susanne LaMontagne and Thomas Michael Kopczynski
>> Deral Benjamin Lee and Desiree Leialoha Hoopai
>> Katherine Mendez Lewery and Serena Maria Zinsley
>> Lea Mahealani Lewis and Tavita Ieremiah Milovale
>> Keoni Kaleo-o-Kalani Lucas and Chelsie Kamalani Channels
>> Tyler Earl Makepeace and Megumi Maruya
>> Christopher Mena and Tania Domitila Morillo
>> Erica Denise Nelson and Lucas Lawrence Hemenway
>> Brian Joseph Nishida and Dawnette Jane Mancini
>> Douglas Edward Nork and Jessica Jordan Islas
>> Jazmin Valonique Orse and Abel Antonio Gonzalez III
>> Angelina Maria Ottavio and Ethan Elijiah Summers
>> Cody Allen Abrogena Ruiz and Chasity Amber Saniatan
>> Lance Fumio Sasaki and Laura Sumie Behling
>> Christine Kimberly Smith and Dale Allen Wright
>> Tara Amber Smith and Devin Matthew Aldama
>> Nicole Leilani Sniffen and Brett James Jolly
>> Amber Rae Tondre and Chad Everett Lagasse
>> Linda May Roselani Mapuwana Uepa and Julius Ho‘olakou Kia Kipapa
>> Robert James Wieland III and Christine DeLayne Campbell
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 19-25
>> Bear Keali‘ikuaua Hout Abrigo
>> Jack Wallace Bush
>> Zoe Quinn Cable
>> Harvey Turner Emberton
>> Kaelyn Mitsuko Goo
>> Kidd Jensen
>> Zoey Everleigh Kitaoka
>> James Marcus Layton
>> Legend Pohakupa‘a Tatsuo Mamizuka
>> Layne Matthew Melchor Nartatez
>> Hazel Ren-Love Pegues
>> Alia Jolayne Pilgrim
>> Brooklyn Sarai Wesleigh Singh
>> Harrison Wayne Smith
>> Ignatius Theophorus Tome Tauanuu
>> Morgan Mahealani Tirrell
>> Braezlee Kamakanakuliahiwahiwamaikalani Weeks
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.