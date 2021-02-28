Vital Statistics: Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 19-25

>> Charles Moanalihaikawoakele Akana III and Lynda Gayle Tanaka

>> Alexander Amoy III and Anela Kalaiakamanu Pablo

>> Ashlee Gayle Anderson and Jacob Shane Shankland

>> Alison Shirley Babb and Zackary Joseph Stanz

>> Kaleb Andre Harrison Barton and Isabella Elaine Frost-Diffie

>> Zachary Allen Bushong and Nancy Yudith De Leon Beltran

>> Darryn James Fisher and Lindsey Ululani Akasaki

>> Yuki Fukuda and Alejandro Omar Alvarado

>> Kristina Hokunaniliilii Garcia and Austin Vince Blanza Salcedo

>> Jasmine Lashayne Gibson and Tony Orlandus Cross

>> Leah Sayoko Hashimoto and Duke Isaac Kaimana Bukoski

>> Cherie Lehuanani Herron and Robert Ernest Whitworth Jr.

>> Caleb Joel Holley and Katia America Rosales Gomez

>> Melia Kamakawiwoole Iwamoto and Deveraux Kolosefilo Palemia Talagi

>> Gerald Edward Johnson and Mardonia Pahed Apuya

>> Wayne Kaiwi and Sherry Kehau Pokakaa

>> Esther Young Hwa Kim and Jason Jae Hoon Chung

>> John-Robert Kiszka and Chelsea Marie Fontes

>> Kimberly Misao Kitamura and Victor Hsing Ming Tran

>> Jeffery Lajkan and Cindy Price

>> Camille Susanne LaMontagne and Thomas Michael Kopczynski

>> Deral Benjamin Lee and Desiree Leialoha Hoopai

>> Katherine Mendez Lewery and Serena Maria Zinsley

>> Lea Mahealani Lewis and Tavita Ieremiah Milovale

>> Keoni Kaleo-o-Kalani Lucas and Chelsie Kamalani Channels

>> Tyler Earl Makepeace and Megumi Maruya

>> Christopher Mena and Tania Domitila Morillo

>> Erica Denise Nelson and Lucas Lawrence Hemenway

>> Brian Joseph Nishida and Dawnette Jane Mancini

>> Douglas Edward Nork and Jessica Jordan Islas

>> Jazmin Valonique Orse and Abel Antonio Gonzalez III

>> Angelina Maria Ottavio and Ethan Elijiah Summers

>> Cody Allen Abrogena Ruiz and Chasity Amber Saniatan

>> Lance Fumio Sasaki and Laura Sumie Behling

>> Christine Kimberly Smith and Dale Allen Wright

>> Tara Amber Smith and Devin Matthew Aldama

>> Nicole Leilani Sniffen and Brett James Jolly

>> Amber Rae Tondre and Chad Everett Lagasse

>> Linda May Roselani Mapuwana Uepa and Julius Ho‘olakou Kia Kipapa

>> Robert James Wieland III and Christine DeLayne Campbell

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 19-25

>> Bear Keali‘ikuaua Hout Abrigo

>> Jack Wallace Bush

>> Zoe Quinn Cable

>> Harvey Turner Emberton

>> Kaelyn Mitsuko Goo

>> Kidd Jensen

>> Zoey Everleigh Kitaoka

>> James Marcus Layton

>> Legend Pohakupa‘a Tatsuo Mamizuka

>> Layne Matthew Melchor Nartatez

>> Hazel Ren-Love Pegues

>> Alia Jolayne Pilgrim

>> Brooklyn Sarai Wesleigh Singh

>> Harrison Wayne Smith

>> Ignatius Theophorus Tome Tauanuu

>> Morgan Mahealani Tirrell

>> Braezlee Kamakanakuliahiwahiwamaikalani Weeks