Hawaii basketball team hangs on to edge Long Beach State in home finale
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Justin Hemsley drove to the basket around Long Beach State forward Romelle Mansel during the first half on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena.
Hawaii forward Casdon Jardine drove to the basket around Long Beach State guard Chance Hunter, left, and forward Romelle Mansel during the second half on Saturday in the Rainbow Warriors’ final home game of the season at SimpliFi Arena.
Hawaii forward James Jean-Marie threw down a dunk during the second half of the Rainbow Warriors’ win over Long Beach State on Saturday.