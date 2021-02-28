Hawaii basketball team hangs on to edge Long Beach State in home finale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the twilight hour, the Hawaii basketball team captured an enchanting 79-76 victory over Long Beach State in SimpliFi Arena.

To accommodate The Beach’s travel schedule and the state’s health protocols, the Rainbow Warriors’ senior-tribute game started in the late afternoon on Saturday in an arena without fans or family members. But despite being victimized by The Beach’s 19-1 run in the first half and going the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds without a basket, the ’Bows pulled off a gut-check ending.

In the closing two-part sequence, the ’Bows, leading 79-76, siphoned the clock for a good-look shot or a foul. Justin Webster’s 3-point attempt did not fall, and LBSU rebounded with 10 seconds to go. The Beach opted to attack for the tying shot. Guard Michael Carter III rubbed off a screen, then launched a shot from behind the arc — with UH’s Noel Coleman defending — that went halfway down before rimming out as the horn sounded.

“They let it play,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “I thought we contested it well. Unfortunately from my angle — fortunately the way it ended up — it looked dead on. Just glad we got it done. If we make our free throws and handle the (full-court) pressure, we’re not in that situation.”

After the regular-season home finale, the scoreboard showed a video tribute to UH seniors James Jean-Marie and Casdon Jardine. Both players transferred to UH this summer — Jean-Marie from San Diego, Jardine from Utah Valley.

Jean-Marie said he will focus on the rest of the season before deciding whether he will accept the NCAA’s offer that allows players to repeat their senior seasons next year. But Jardine, a 6-7 forward, said this is likely his only UH season.

“I do have to say that I feel I’m in a place in life where I’m ready for the next chapter,” Jardine said. “In regards to my education, I’m finishing up my master’s degree in finance. I’m a fifth-year senior in basketball. I’m going to be 25 years old in the next month. So you know, I’ve proven a lot, and I’m ready for new challenges.

“So I’d say my decision is probably 95% that this will be my only season as a Hawaii Rainbow Warrior. Could things change? There’s a chance. As of right now, I’m happy with how this year’s gone for me personally and the growth I’ve seen in myself. … I truly am ready for the next chapters. Whether that’s playing professionally overseas, whether that’s starting my life in the business world, we’ll figure that out. That’s the direction I’m headed.”

For now, the ’Bows are preparing for this week’s road series against UC Davis, and then the following week’s Big West tournament. The ’Bows, who improved to 10-8 overall and 8-8 in league, currently have the sixth seed. The top six teams, based on winning percentage, have a bye into the quarterfinals. The seventh through 10th seeds must compete in a play-in round. The ’Bows’ magic number is one for a top-six berth.

The Beach (5-9, 4-6 BWC) almost crashed the senior sendoff with a 19-1 run for a 38-27 lead with 1:47 left in the first half. The ’Bows trailed 48-40 early in the second half before hitting their next 11 shots to seize a 65-55 advantage. Jean-Marie, a 6-8 center, swished two 3s, Webster hit shots from different ranges, Jardine created plays with passes and jumpers, and reserve guard JoVon McClanahan continued his scoring touch off spinners, step-backs and drives.

The ’Bows led 75-60 when The Beach unleashed a 94-foot trap. LBSU aligned a forward or center on the inbounds pass, placed man coverage on the outlet receivers, and used 6-5 Chance Hunter as a free safety. The ’Bows struggled to get the ball across halfcourt and were hurried while trying to get into their offensive system.

But the ’Bows weathered that tactic, as they had against earlier deficits, with relentless play. The ’Bows constructed a 43-32 rebounding advantage, including a 17-4 edge on the offensive glass. Jean-Marie had nine offensive boards and 12 overall. The ’Bows had a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points.

“The coaches talked to me (Friday) night and before the game,” Jean-Marie said. “They wanted me to be aggressive and rebound. … That’s what I did.”