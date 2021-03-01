comscore Gov. David Ige again withholds funding for corrections oversight staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige again withholds funding for corrections oversight staff

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:20 p.m.

Mark Patterson, the commission’s chairman, told the Star-Advertiser that he wasn’t aware that the funding was being withheld again until the newspaper contacted him Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 27,559
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up