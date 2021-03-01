comscore Next Ward Village condo tower about to rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Next Ward Village condo tower about to rise

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Howard Hughes Corp. is looking to begin building its next Ward Village tower by the end of this month. Victoria Place will be on part of the former Ward Warehouse site.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

    Howard Hughes Corp. is looking to begin building its next Ward Village tower by the end of this month. Victoria Place will be on part of the former Ward Warehouse site.

The company said in a financial report released Thursday that it sold 19 Victoria Place units in the fourth quarter, up from 13 in the third quarter and 11 in the second quarter. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 27,559

Scroll Up