Schofield soldier accused of murdering his wife had asked for a divorce

A 25-year-old soldier accused of murdering his wife, Selena Roth, on Scho­field Barracks asked for a quick divorce hearing a little over a month before her death because he was preparing to leave Hawaii, family court records show.

Army Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez’s request for a speedy divorce was denied, and earlier this month he was charged under military law with the murder of Roth, also 25, who was found dead in Schofield housing on the morning of Jan. 13, according to the service.

Later that same day, Hernandez Perez, of Naples, Fla., was arrested. Chris Grey, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, at the time called the case a “homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death.”

Family court records detail some of the emotional volatility that accompanied the relationship breakup. Roth’s history also pointed to the problem of sexual trauma in the military.

Hernandez Perez, a signals intelligence analyst from Naples, Fla., was assigned to the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade. He has been in pretrial confinement in the brig on Ford Island since Jan. 13, according to the Army.

The Family Court request filled out by Hernandez Perez and received Dec. 2 references his previous divorce filing and a scheduled Jan. 21 hearing.

“I am trying to advance the hearing date because I leave island due to military schooling,” Hernandez Perez hand-wrote in the court document. “I will not be returning to Hawaii after schooling and will be moved to a different duty station.”

He said he had a temporary restraining order against his wife “because of psychological abuse and would like to leave the situation as soon as possible.” The request for the moved-up divorce hearing was stamped “denied.”

The Army would not release the charge sheet against Hernandez Perez, citing regulations and saying only that “charges” were brought under Article 118 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice “for the murder of his spouse, Selena Roth.”

Military charge sheets usually contain details of alleged crimes. The documents used to be routinely released by the military in tandem with the announcement of charges but now are not.

ROTH, A onetime Army signals intelligence analyst from Spring Hill, Fla., “fought against domestic violence and military sexual trauma (MST) in the military,” her sister, Aubrey Rangel, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Roth “is leaving behind a beautiful young daughter who will never get the chance to know her mother. She is leaving behind a father and a mother who adored her. No parent should have to bury their child. Selena is leaving behind many siblings (and) we are all grieving for the loss of our baby sister.”

Her sister “was a huge advocate” for animals and adopted many. “She would take animal food and feed the homeless animals when she could find them,” Rangel wrote.

Initially described as an “Army spouse” before her name was released, Roth was found dead at 8 a.m. Jan. 13 in on-post housing by military police conducting a welfare check. Media reports said her body was found in a dumpster.

Rangel told WINK News in Southwest Florida that her sister had joined the Army “because I was Navy. She always had to do the opposite.”

Rangel said she requested the welfare check in Hawaii after regular communication unexpectedly ceased. Hours later Roth was found dead.

“I can tell you that her murder was so horrific and brutal, we could not even have a viewing of her body,” Rangel told WINK News.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said recently that a cause of death was still pending. Attached to the case was a note saying per Army CID, media inquiries should be directed to local Army public affairs.

Rangel posted to Facebook a “blog that was written about Selena” that says a sister of Roth was the victim of a “vicious and brutal assault” while a military police officer stationed in Italy.

“Knowing what happened to her sister, Selena Roth, who advocated against MST (military sexual trauma) and domestic violence in the military, was aware that so many cases were just swept under the rug,” the account states. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault or harassment experienced in the military.

Roth joined the Army in 2017, but she too became a victim of military sexual trauma in 2018, according to the post.

Court filings show that Roth was in a deteriorating relationship with Hernandez Perez, who filed for divorce Oct. 8. The couple had married nine months earlier on Jan. 9, 2020. Roth also was facing other issues.

Hernandez Perez sought an order of protection against Roth on Nov. 4. He said he was moving out of the house after an argument and that she tossed his PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and computer tower out on the driveway, breaking glass on the computer tower. She also let the air out of his car tires, he said.

ROTH WAS medically discharged from the Army in March 2020, Hernandez Perez said in court papers. A Kaneohe Bay Marine who is a previous husband of Roth’s and the father of their daughter, born in 2019, also sought a protection order against Roth, who he said “has anxiety so bad that she throws things and screams obscenities.”

Roth said in a Nov. 2 “answer to complaint for divorce” from Hernandez Perez that she was supposed to take time off after her medical discharge from the Army “to focus on more PT (physical therapy) and pain management.”

She wrote Dec. 7 on Facebook, just over a month before she died, that her profile picture incorporated the image of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who went missing from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22.

A soldier who was suspected of killing Guillen at Fort Hood and hiding her body shot and killed himself as police closed in.

The Army later punished 14 leaders at Fort Hood after a review in which then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy cited serious problems at the base, including a command climate that was “permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” National Public Radio reported.

“Vanessa Guillen is still my profile picture, not because I’m too lazy to change it, but because what happened to her is an ongoing issue that affects us all,” Roth said on Facebook.

She added, “I know it feels old, I know you’re tired of all of this, but don’t let her death go without consequence.”

Roth added the hashtags #iamvanessaguillen, #metoomilitary, #MeToo and #NeverForget.