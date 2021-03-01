comscore Schofield soldier accused of murdering his wife had asked for a divorce | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Schofield soldier accused of murdering his wife had asked for a divorce

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:14 p.m.
  • COURTESY GOFUNDME Selena Roth

    COURTESY GOFUNDME

    Selena Roth

Family court records detail some of the emotional volatility that accompanied the relationship breakup. Roth’s history also pointed to the problem of sexual trauma in the military. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 27,559

Scroll Up