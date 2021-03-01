Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball team completes exhibition softball sweep

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii shortstop Nawai Kaupe homered for the second straight day and the Rainbow Wahine softball team completed an exhibition series sweep against Chaminade with a 6-2 win on Sunday in Manoa.

Kaupe opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and finished the weekend 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs and two home runs in three games against the Silverswords.

UH’s Jetta Nannen gave up four hits, struck out four and walked three over five innings to earn the win. Cheyne Obara homered and Madelyn Stockslager struck out six in three innings of relief for Chaminade.

The second game of Sunday’s scheduled doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium was called off due to weather. UH opens the regular season on Thursday against No. 5 Washington at RWSS.