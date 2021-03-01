Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball team completes exhibition softball sweep By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii shortstop Nawai Kaupe homered for the second straight day and the Rainbow Wahine softball team completed an exhibition series sweep against Chaminade with a 6-2 win on Sunday in Manoa. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii shortstop Nawai Kaupe homered for the second straight day and the Rainbow Wahine softball team completed an exhibition series sweep against Chaminade with a 6-2 win on Sunday in Manoa. Kaupe opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and finished the weekend 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs and two home runs in three games against the Silverswords. UH’s Jetta Nannen gave up four hits, struck out four and walked three over five innings to earn the win. Cheyne Obara homered and Madelyn Stockslager struck out six in three innings of relief for Chaminade. The second game of Sunday’s scheduled doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium was called off due to weather. UH opens the regular season on Thursday against No. 5 Washington at RWSS. Previous Story Raptors’ virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls called off