comscore Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball team completes exhibition softball sweep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball team completes exhibition softball sweep

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii shortstop Nawai Kaupe homered for the second straight day and the Rainbow Wahine softball team completed an exhibition series sweep against Chaminade with a 6-2 win on Sunday in Manoa. Read more

Previous Story
Raptors’ virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls called off

Scroll Up