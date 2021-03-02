Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A classroom in the great outdoors Today Updated 6:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Nature Center has a model answer for the pandemic safe-learning problem: Let the great outdoors be your classroom. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Nature Center has a model answer for the pandemic safe-learning problem: Let the great outdoors be your classroom. The center, near Makiki, is accomplished at nature education, but now that mission is being adopted nationally as a solution. Green Schoolyards America (greenschoolyardsamerica.org), sponsored by the nonprofit Earth Island Institute, has gathered a library of resources on outdoor-class ideas. Hawaii, of course, has the advantage of good weather, so this is a solution being deployed right now, and should expand. Previous Story Letters: Follow CDC guidelines on 65-plus vaccinations; Heed warning labels on medication bottles; Ige wrong to suspend public’s right to know