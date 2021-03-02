Off the News: A classroom in the great outdoors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Nature Center has a model answer for the pandemic safe-learning problem: Let the great outdoors be your classroom. Read more

The center, near Makiki, is accomplished at nature education, but now that mission is being adopted nationally as a solution. Green Schoolyards America (greenschoolyardsamerica.org), sponsored by the nonprofit Earth Island Institute, has gathered a library of resources on outdoor-class ideas.

Hawaii, of course, has the advantage of good weather, so this is a solution being deployed right now, and should expand.