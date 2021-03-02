Off the News: Legislation to deal with failing ADC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With pandemic-related economic fallout underscoring need for a stronger and more diversified agriculture sector here, state lawmakers are sizing up bills for overhauling or effectively scrapping the Hawaii Agribusiness Development Corp. (ADC).

A scathing state audit found that the public corporation — created in the mid-1990s to usher in more diversified ag following departure of sugar and pineapple staples — has done little toward achieving its statutory purpose, or even to show accountability. A separate financial audit was called off because the ADC had long failed to keep proper financial records. Change is needed as Hawaii deserves better.