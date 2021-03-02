Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Legislation to deal with failing ADC Today Updated 6:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With pandemic-related economic fallout underscoring need for a stronger and more diversified agriculture sector here, state lawmakers are sizing up bills for overhauling or effectively scrapping the Hawaii Agribusiness Development Corp. (ADC). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With pandemic-related economic fallout underscoring need for a stronger and more diversified agriculture sector here, state lawmakers are sizing up bills for overhauling or effectively scrapping the Hawaii Agribusiness Development Corp. (ADC). A scathing state audit found that the public corporation — created in the mid-1990s to usher in more diversified ag following departure of sugar and pineapple staples — has done little toward achieving its statutory purpose, or even to show accountability. A separate financial audit was called off because the ADC had long failed to keep proper financial records. Change is needed as Hawaii deserves better. Previous Story Letters: Follow CDC guidelines on 65-plus vaccinations; Heed warning labels on medication bottles; Ige wrong to suspend public’s right to know