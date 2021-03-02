By Request: Won bok kim chee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This recipe was published in the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1999 to mark the Korean May Heritage Festival. Read more

It was shared by Ki Youb Kang, then general manger of the Waikiki Resort Hotel and its Seoul Jung Korean restaurant, who taught classes in kimchi making.

WON BOK KIM CHEE

1-1/2 cups coarse salt

10 cups water

1 head won bok, about 3 pounds, cut lengthwise in 2 to 3 sections

1-1/2 to 2 pounds daikon, julienned

1/2 cup gochugaru (Korean red chile pepper powder, see note)

1/4 bunch green onion, in 2-inch slices

1/3 bunch watercress, in 2-inch lengths

1 garlic bulb, crushed

1 piece ginger, about 5 inches long, crushed

1/3 cup saeujeot (salted, fermented shrimp), chopped (see note)

1/4 cup salted anchovy juice or fish sauce (see note)

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

Make a brine of the coarse salt and water. Soak cabbage in brine 3 hours.

Mix daikon strips with pepper powder until red color is set.

Combine remaining ingredients and mix with daikon. Pack the mixture inside the cabbage leaves, firmly wrapping with outer leaves.

Place cabbage into a crock, jar or bottle and refrigerate 2-3 days. Moisture will be drawn out of the cabbage to form kimchi juice.

>> Note: Gochugaru, saeujeot and anchovy juice may be found in the Asian sections of many markets, or at Korean markets.

