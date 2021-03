Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chef Luis Silva, a North Shore restaurateur known for his Baja-style Mexican food, has opened a new restaurant — Jorge’s Tacos and Ceviche.

His restaurant opened last month in the same location in Hale‘iwa Town Center as his previous restaurant, Luibueno’s Mexican and Latin Cuisine, which closed in 2017. Silva named it Jorge’s, using his middle name.

Jorge’s offers “surf culture, fresh-Mex and affordable family style eating,” said Silva, a 30-year North Shore resident, who studied at the Culinary Institute of Tijuana. With partner Morgan Kavanaugh, a five-year manager at Luibueno’s, Silva has devised a menu that is smaller and simpler than Luibueno’s.

Bestsellers have been his beer-battered fish tacos, ceviche and the newly created playa bowls (burrito ingredients minus the tortilla wrap, layered instead in a bowl with choice of toppings). All the menu items go for under $20.

Silva said he makes everything from scratch from family dishes he grew up with in south San Diego. He makes ceviche daily, using fish brought in fresh to Haleiwa Harbor. He slow-cooks beef for the carne asada and carnitas, and cooks beans daily, adding lard the traditional way to add just the right flavor. Condiments like pico de gallo, salsa, guacamole, salad dressings and croutons are made daily.

The restaurant’s interior pays homage to the North Shore’s surf culture, with photos of surfing legends, including Eric Haas, the late Derek Ho, Sunny Garcia and Andy Irons. A mural of an octopus covers one wall, and even the bathrooms are painted by North Shore artists, he said.

Jorge’s 20 employees are subject to temperature checks before their shifts. With social distancing the restaurant accommodates 65 people inside and out.

Once the restaurant secures a liquor license, Silva plans to serve draft beer, margaritas and cocktails, and to partner with a local brewery.

JORGE’S TACOS AND CEVICHE

66-165 Kamehameha Highway; 773-7979

Open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Tuesdays (5 to 8 p.m.)