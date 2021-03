Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

DO THESE CHEFS EVER SLEEP?

After moving their MW and Artizen restaurants to a new location at the Velocity Honolulu this year, chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka are taking on yet another new project.

The husband and wife have been named executive chefs for Hawaiian Airlines, handling the carrier’s dining program. They will oversee menus from the airline’s Featured Chef Series, as well as curate first-class meals for flights out of the U.S. and all menus for flights between Hawaii and Japan, Australia and New Zealand, plus flights to South Korea.

They replace chef Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe, who has served in the position since 2018.

The Featured Chef Series features menus created by a rotating lineup of Hawaii chefs, with meals served to first-class U.S. passengers and international business-class passengers.

Chefs currently in the series: Eric Oto, Hoku’s at The Kahala Hotel & Resort; Robynne Maii, Fete; Dell Valdez, Vein at Kaka‘ako; Jason Yamaguchi, Mugen; and Chris Kajioka, Miro Kaimuki.

Chung Chang-Wook of Seoul’s Kumsan Noodle Factory continues to provide the menu for South Korean passengers flying to Hawaii.

PANDA EXPRESS SUPPORTS PALOLO CHINESE HOME

Panda Express is pledging a portion of its nationwide online earnings for one day — Sunday — to Palolo Chinese Home.

The home will receive 28% of the price for all orders placed through PandaExpress.com or the Panda Express app, using the code 902434. Orders may be picked up at or delivered from any Panda location in the U.S., but the benefit does not apply to orders made in-store, or through other apps or websites.

Funds raised will go toward the nonprofit’s senior day-care program and meals-to-go service, which brings food to many home-bound seniors.

BITE SQUAD LAUNCHES FOOD DRIVE

The food delivery service Bite Squad is partnering with Oahu and Maui restaurants in a three-month drive to collect food donations for food banks.

Nonperishable foods may be dropped off at these restaurants during business hours:

Oahu: Kalapawai Market in Kailua, Pancakes & Waffles in Kalihi, Thai Lao Restaurant locations in Pearl City and Kapolei, Freestyle Cafe in Mililani and Jets West in Waianae.

Maui: CAA Market Place, Broth Cafe at Alive and Well Health Store, Philmart Oriental and Fast Food, and Hawaiian Moons Natural Foods.

The Bite Squad office at Impact Hub Hawaii (1050 Queen St.) will also take donations, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Donors will receive a coupon for their next delivery order, and Bite Squad will donate a portion of its fee for that order to the cause.

It will deliver donations to Angel Network Charities on Oahu and the Maui Food Bank.

Most-needed food bank items: proteins such as canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup and peanut butter; grains such as high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta and rice; canned fruits and vegetables; and bottled water.

WINE-TASTING ROOM OPENS IN HALEIWA

The tasting room Mana + Pua opened in Haleiwa Tuesday, although for now the wine is BYOB.

While the venue awaits its liquor license, which owner Ashleigh Hutchison expects by May, wines may be carried in with no corkage fee, and paired with a selection of small bites. She suggests stopping at the nearby Haleiwa Bottle Shop for provisions.

Mana + Pua is an extension of Hutchison’s tasting room in Carmel, Calif., and the opening coincides with the debut of her new Pua Wines. The shop’s name plays on one of Hutchison’s favorite local snack foods.

Hutchison spent much of her life in Hawaii, leaving several years ago to build her business in Northern California. The North Shore shop is bringing her home, she said.

The tasting room will feature her wines, made in Napa Valley, Calif. The shop also includes a coffee shop, the Board Room, which opens at 7 a.m. The tasting room opens at 10 a.m.

Mana + Pua is in the Haleiwa Plantation Shops, 66-526 Kamehameha Highway. Call 723-1134. The space also houses Na Wahine o Kalani, a nonprofit that provides scholarships for female athletes, funded by sales of Mana’s Na Wahine wine.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.