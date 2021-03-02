comscore The old Side Street Inn is new again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The old Side Street Inn is new again

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.
  • BETTY SHIMABUKURO / BETTY@STARADVERTISER.COM Chef Jonathan Domingo, left, general manager Gay Kanbara and bar manager Albert Tsuru in the newly renovated Side Street Inn on Hopaka Street.

Gone is the dark carpet that not only covered the floor, but crawled up the walls and the sides of the bar. Gone are the beige walls, jalousie windows and old-fashioned drapes. The renovated Side Street Inn on Hopaka Street is sleek and contemporary. Read more

