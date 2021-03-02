Clean sweep: University of Hawaii men’s volleyball leapfrogs to No. 1, 3 earn Big West honors
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19) puts a kill past BYU outside hitter Zach Eschenberg (11) during the first set of a men’s NCAA volleyball game at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree