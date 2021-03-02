Ferd Lewis: Hilo hoops has become team worth working for
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / 2020
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, left, is averaging 17 points and 8.7 rebounds a game for UH Hilo. He battled for the ball with UH’s Justin Hemsley on Dec. 19.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree