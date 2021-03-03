comscore Off the News: Senate starts TV talk program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Senate starts TV talk program

  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

While the state Capitol will likely remain physically closed to the general public through the legislative session, public hearings are being livestreamed, with testimony conducted through Zoom conferencing. Plus, the state Senate recently launched a TV program that features live, moderated discussion with lawmakers on various issues. Read more

