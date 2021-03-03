Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Senate starts TV talk program Today Updated 6:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! While the state Capitol will likely remain physically closed to the general public through the legislative session, public hearings are being livestreamed, with testimony conducted through Zoom conferencing. Plus, the state Senate recently launched a TV program that features live, moderated discussion with lawmakers on various issues. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. While the state Capitol will likely remain physically closed to the general public through the legislative session, public hearings are being livestreamed, with testimony conducted through Zoom conferencing. Plus, the state Senate recently launched a TV program that features live, moderated discussion with lawmakers on various issues. Produced by Olelo Community Media, “Inside The Senate,” is streaming every other Wednesday (the next installment is slated for March 10) at 6:30 p.m. on channel 49 as well as on the Olelo Facebook page and Olelo App. Viewers can participate by emailing questions and comments to scomm@capitol.hawaii.gov. Previous Story Editorial: Any of 3 vaccines a shot in the arm