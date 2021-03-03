Off the News: Senate starts TV talk program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the state Capitol will likely remain physically closed to the general public through the legislative session, public hearings are being livestreamed, with testimony conducted through Zoom conferencing. Plus, the state Senate recently launched a TV program that features live, moderated discussion with lawmakers on various issues.

Produced by Olelo Community Media, “Inside The Senate,” is streaming every other Wednesday (the next installment is slated for March 10) at 6:30 p.m. on channel 49 as well as on the Olelo Facebook page and Olelo App. Viewers can participate by emailing questions and comments to scomm@capitol.hawaii.gov.