Off the News: The Koko Crater view, sans platform

It came as a shock to the nonprofit Kokonut Koalition that the city planned to proceed with the removal of the old steel platform at the summit of Koko Crater, a popular hiking attraction.

The impetus is the structural hazard posed by the platform, part of a 1940s-era military radar station, and now is likely the time to settle this, before visiting hikers return in force. Perhaps more volunteers, who had worked on fixing the stairs, can help with landscaping to improve the platform-less view.