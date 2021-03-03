Editorial | Off the News Off the News: The Koko Crater view, sans platform Today Updated 6:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It came as a shock to the nonprofit Kokonut Koalition that the city planned to proceed with the removal of the old steel platform at the summit of Koko Crater, a popular hiking attraction. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It came as a shock to the nonprofit Kokonut Koalition that the city planned to proceed with the removal of the old steel platform at the summit of Koko Crater, a popular hiking attraction. The impetus is the structural hazard posed by the platform, part of a 1940s-era military radar station, and now is likely the time to settle this, before visiting hikers return in force. Perhaps more volunteers, who had worked on fixing the stairs, can help with landscaping to improve the platform-less view. Previous Story Editorial: Any of 3 vaccines a shot in the arm