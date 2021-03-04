Column: Saving a traditional pastime: bass fishing at Lake Wilson

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have been fishing Lake Wilson for largemouth and peacock bass for over 100 years. Unfortunately, over the last 20 years, bass fishing has become increasingly difficult. Over 100 years of inbreeding has decimated bass populations. Read more

The state Division of Aquatic Resources’ (DAR) financial support for our local bass hatchery at Wahiawa Middle School does not address the root of the problem: The state has continued to prevent us from bringing in fresh fish for our hatchery.

When we first noticed the problem more than 20 years ago, we worked with the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) and its board. They supported bringing in fresh genetic stock, noting it wouldn’t hurt native species (Lake Wilson is an artificial reservoir). However, DAR didn’t carry through with the work required to import fresh genetic stock.

Senate Bill 1313 (Relating to Sportfish) and its companion House Bill 1274 intend to keep this threatened tradition alive by making DAR and HDOA work together to bring in the stock needed to revitalize Wahiawa hatchery’s genetic pool and keep this traditional pastime alive for generations to come.

“Fishing is not an escape from life, but often a deeper immersion into it.” — Harry Middleton

We know that fishers from around the world will visit a stocked lake. The interest in these sportfish launched the “Let’s Go Fishing Show” in 1969, led to Lake Wilson’s inclusion in Animal Planet’s “Top Hooker” (2017), and resulted in Hawaii being ranked second in interest from anglers as a freshwater fishing destination.

A healthy, genetically diverse stock will bring in much-needed funds for the state, allowing local businesses, restaurants, tour groups, equipment vendors and state departments to tap into the more than 828,000 jobs supported by bass fishing and the more than $48 billion in retail sales directly attributed to national bass fishing activities.

“Fishing is much more than fish. It is the great occasion when we may return to the fine simplicity of our forefathers.” — Herbert Hoover

We want to be able to share the moments our parents shared with us. We all remember the first time we were taken out on the lake, and we all recognize the looks on our kids’ faces when they get their first catch. We’ve been on Lake Wilson’s waters for over 100 years, and we hope to be on them for generations to come.

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” — John Buchan

We need the outdoors. Our children especially so. Our keiki deserve a chance to learn the lessons we learned from the lake. Fishing provides a connection with the living world, giving you a chance to be totally immersed in life. It teaches you about yourself in a way a screen never could.

SB 1313 and HB 1274 will keep a 100-year-old tradition alive, attracting fishermen from across the world, diversifying our local economy, and supporting neighboring small businesses. Ultimately, they will help allow us to pass life lessons learned from the lake to generations to come. We hope you will help us protect this treasured tradition, and get a chance to try it if you haven’t. We know once you do, you’ll be hooked.

Kevin Hirokane, Paul Lacerdo and Lance Marugame submitted this on behalf of the Hawaii Freshwater Fishing Association.