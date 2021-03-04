Column: Saving a traditional pastime: bass fishing at Lake Wilson
- By Kevin Hirokane, Paul Lacerdo and Lance Marugame
-
Today
- Updated 6:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Replenishing a hatchery with fresh genetic stock is crucial to support bass fishing at Lake Wilson.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree