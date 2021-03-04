comscore Public meetings begin for revised North Shore sustainability policies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public meetings begin for revised North Shore sustainability policies

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

It’s been 10 years since the adoption of the current North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan (NSSCP), which covers land use planning and development for Oahu’s North Shore from Kawela Bay to Kaena Point and up the central plain to Helemano. Read more

