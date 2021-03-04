Public meetings begin for revised North Shore sustainability policies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been 10 years since the adoption of the current North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan (NSSCP), which covers land use planning and development for Oahu’s North Shore from Kawela Bay to Kaena Point and up the central plain to Helemano.

Now the plan is up for revision.

Oahu residents are being invited to participate in a series of online community meetings, the first of which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, hosted by the City and County of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting.

The North Shore community faces challenges from increasing tourism, a highly visitor-dependent economy, climate change and coastal erosion, the transition from plantation agriculture to small-scale diversified agriculture, and changes to the region’s rural character, DPP said in an announcement of the meetings.

“I think the community is generally happy with the existing plan and vision to keep this area agricultural and rural, and I’m almost positive that will continue,” said Larry McElheny, an open-space and public-land advocate and 50-year North Shore resident, “but in addition to main concerns about the high number of visitors, and commercialization of our public parks, I believe the community wants to see DPP strengthen enforcement of short-term rentals, monster houses and beachfront sea wall regulations.”

With residents often unable to find parking spots at public parks because they are taken up by visitors, the Haleiwa Beach House restaurant using the city park’s parking lot, and surf schools and surf contests displacing residents at beach parks,“it’s pretty gnarly out here; and the traffic is beyond,” McElheny said.

He added it was too early in the administration of Mayor Rick Blangiardi to say what direction the city and new DPP director Dean Uchida might take on enforcement, zoning and land use issues, but he was optimistic about the process thus far. A DPP representative has interviewed community members seeking ideas, and a community advisory committee for the revision of the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan has been selected with input from the North Shore Neighborhood Board.

While he said he preferred in-person meetings where people could sit together and talk story, McElheny urged that all Oahu residents who enjoy visiting the North Shore and care about protecting and preserving its natural and rural character come and share their ideas in the virtual meeting format necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan sets forth a comprehensive vision for the region to 2045 and beyond, with policies, guidelines and implementation actions informed by community input and analysis of issues and conditions specific to the area, DPP said in the announcement.

To join the meeting and participate in a survey, visit northshorescp.com.

View the current plan at bit.ly/3bDhWgb.