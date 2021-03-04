Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii medical staff MVPs in keeping virus cases low

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham was effusive in his praise, tossing around adjectives such as “amazing” and “remarkable” in a Wednesday Zoom session.

Descriptions of the Rainbow Warriors’ all-conference performer Calvin Turner?

Well, it could have been, but in this case it was acclaim heaped upon Dr. Jonathan Sladky’s medical staff and Lyn Nakagawa’s training staff, who just might be the athletic department’s COVID-19 era true MVPs.

“Football concluded a very successful season in December, successful, I think, from multiple standpoints. Obviously we had great success on the field and, I would say, great success medically,” Sladky, the athletic department’s head team physician told the UH Board of Regents committee on intercollegiate athletics on Wednesday.

“I think the football team really did an exemplary job of buying in and making the season happen,” Sladky said.

In this, football, the first sport to hit the field amid the pandemic, was the designated guinea pig of sorts and has been the pacesetter for some notable COVID-19 numbers released Wednesday.

“Of the 9,740 COVID-19 tests administered across athletics (players, coaches and staff) since the pandemic began, there have been just 24 positives, a 0.25% rate through Feb. 24, Sladky said. For the spring semester there have been seven positives among 2,772 tests, an 0.25% rate.

“We’ve had no known or suspected cases of transmission of COVID-19 during athletics activities or in our facilities,” Sladky said. “I think that is a testament to the policies and procedures that were in place.”

Sladky said, “All of our positives have come from outside exposure, usually from travel or community. We don’t have any positives who have turned positive because of an athletics exposure, which, I think, is an important point for our athletes.”

Committee chairman Simeon Acoba said, “That is really impressive.”

Which is part of the reason why the Rainbow Warriors were one of just two teams in the 12-member Mountain West Conference that played all eight of their scheduled conference games in the 2020 season, plus a bowl appearance.

Some, such as Colorado State, played but half (four). Others, including New Mexico and San Jose State, moved camp far away from their campuses — all the way to Las Vegas — to set up bubble-type environments in order to complete their seasons.

Athletic director David Matlin said the MWC paid for football testing and the school has received some federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Entering this COVID-19 impacted season of the uncharted waters, Graham said, “There were obviously a lot of unknowns and fears and our doctors were amazing. They came and talked to our players and communicated with our players. They educated our coaches and it was an on-going process.”

Graham said, “Understand this: We have over 115 players, we have student trainers, student managers and over 25 staff members. We have a large group.” And yet, as Graham noted, “We were obviously one of the few teams (in the 12-member Mountain that got all of their games in.”

With help from their MVPs, that might have been the Bows’ most remarkable achievement of all.

UH vs. COVID-19

(Athletic Dept. testing)

Period Tests Positives %

2020-‘21 9,740 24 0.25%

2021 2,772 7 0.25%

Source: UH briefing.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertisert.com or 529-4820.