comscore Hawaii Pacific women drop in regional poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women drop in regional poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball program dropped to fifth in Wednesday’s edition of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Regional Rankings. Read more

Previous Story
After a ‘heartbreaking’ loss of a season, coach Angelica Ljungqvist grateful to start anew
Next Story
Television and radio - March 4, 2021

Scroll Up