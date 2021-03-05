Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Hawaiian Telcom’s TV problems Today Updated 6:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The phone calls to Hawaiian Telcom — and the tweets — began at 7 Wednesday night when 40,000 Oahu TV customers found their prime-time viewing suddenly interrupted. And then, after a stream of updates, service started kicking in again mid-morning Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The phone calls to Hawaiian Telcom — and the tweets — began at 7 Wednesday night when 40,000 Oahu TV customers found their prime-time viewing suddenly interrupted. And then, after a stream of updates, service started kicking in again mid-morning Thursday. No surprise that the company was so attentive to the problem: Conventional TV service, broadcast or cable, is competing with internet streaming services and online entertainments. And, the execs know, the pandemic has made everyone an expert at these. Previous Story Off the News: Honolulu residents keep weight off