Off the News: Hawaiian Telcom’s TV problems

The phone calls to Hawaiian Telcom — and the tweets — began at 7 Wednesday night when 40,000 Oahu TV customers found their prime-time viewing suddenly interrupted. And then, after a stream of updates, service started kicking in again mid-morning Thursday.

No surprise that the company was so attentive to the problem: Conventional TV service, broadcast or cable, is competing with internet streaming services and online entertainments. And, the execs know, the pandemic has made everyone an expert at these.