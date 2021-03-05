comscore Off the News: Hawaiian Telcom’s TV problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Hawaiian Telcom’s TV problems

  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 p.m.

The phone calls to Hawaiian Telcom — and the tweets — began at 7 Wednesday night when 40,000 Oahu TV customers found their prime-time viewing suddenly interrupted. And then, after a stream of updates, service started kicking in again mid-morning Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Honolulu residents keep weight off

Scroll Up